IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Elect To Bowl First, India Make Three Changes In Playing XI

India vs Australia playing XI

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matt Kuhnemann

Toss

India wins toss elct to bowl first. Jitesh, Arshdeep and Washington come into India's Playing XI. Abbott replaces Hazlewood for Australia.

Preview

India and Australia are set to face off again in the 3rd T20I of their five-match series on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. After the opening match was washed out due to rain, Australia took the lead by defeating India by 4 wickets in the second game, with the series standing at 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

All eyes will be on Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who showed promise in the first match but was dismissed cheaply for just 1 run in the Melbourne game. Other key batters like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma also failed to make significant contributions as India were bundled out for 125. Abhishek Sharma was a lone bright spot with a resilient 68, supported by Harshit Rana’s 35.

India will also take heart from the news that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who claimed 3 crucial wickets in the second T20I, will miss the remainder of the series. Hazlewood is set to rest and prepare for the upcoming Ashes series against England starting later in November. This absence could give India an opportunity to exploit a weakened Australian bowling lineup and bounce back in Hobart.

The 3rd T20I promises an exciting contest as India seeks to level the series and regain momentum in challenging Australian conditions