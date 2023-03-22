IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live, Top Moments & Score Updates: Warner returns as Australia bat against unchanged India

22 March 2023 01:25 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja ahead of today's match: "I was working hard on my skills when I was at the NCA. Luckily it paid off in the Tests as well as the ODIs. I don't take anything for granted. Hopefully we'll come back better. Everybody knows their role."
Australia XI: 1 Travis Head, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 David Warner, 5 Alex Carey (wk), 6 Marnus Labuschagne, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Ashton Agar, 11 Adam Zampa
David Warner is back in the Australian ODI team while India remain unchanged for the series-decider.
