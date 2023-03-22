 IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live, Top Moments & Score Updates: Warner returns as Australia bat against unchanged India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live, Top Moments & Score Updates: Warner returns as Australia bat against unchanged India
Live Updates

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live, Top Moments & Score Updates: Warner returns as Australia bat against unchanged India

IND vs AUS, Chennai ODI: Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in the series-decider at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
22 March 2023 01:25 PM IST
22 March 2023 01:25 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja ahead of today's match: "I was working hard on my skills when I was at the NCA. Luckily it paid off in the Tests as well as the ODIs. I don't take anything for granted. Hopefully we'll come back better. Everybody knows their role."

22 March 2023 01:25 PM IST

Australia XI: 1 Travis Head, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 David Warner, 5 Alex Carey (wk), 6 Marnus Labuschagne, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Ashton Agar, 11 Adam Zampa

22 March 2023 01:11 PM IST

David Warner is back in the Australian ODI team while India remain unchanged for the series-decider.

22 March 2023 01:11 PM IST

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shooting World Cup in Bhopal: India's Sarabjot wins gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol finals, Varun gets...

Shooting World Cup in Bhopal: India's Sarabjot wins gold in Men's 10m Air Pistol finals, Varun gets...

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live, Top Moments & Score Updates: Warner returns as Australia bat against...

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live, Top Moments & Score Updates: Warner returns as Australia bat against...

Shreyas Iyer likely to miss IPL 2023 & WTC final, out for 4-5 months due to back injury

Shreyas Iyer likely to miss IPL 2023 & WTC final, out for 4-5 months due to back injury

Punjab Kings opener Jonny Bairstow likely to miss IPL 2023 to focus on home Ashes series

Punjab Kings opener Jonny Bairstow likely to miss IPL 2023 to focus on home Ashes series

ODI World Cup 2023 likely to start on October 5 & end on November 19 with Ahmedabad to host the...

ODI World Cup 2023 likely to start on October 5 & end on November 19 with Ahmedabad to host the...