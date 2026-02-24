 IND vs AUS 1st ODI: BCCI Provides Update On Harmanpreet Kaur After Injury Scare
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS 1st ODI: BCCI Provides Update On Harmanpreet Kaur After Injury Scare

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: BCCI Provides Update On Harmanpreet Kaur After Injury Scare

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur sustained a left knee injury while batting in the 1st ODI against Australia at Allan Border Field. She scored 53 off 84 before being dismissed and did not field in the second innings. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led India as Australia’s bowlers exploited the pitch, restricting India to 214 all out.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: BCCI Provides Update On Harmanpreet Kaur After Injury Scare | ANI

Brisbane: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update on Harmanpreet Kaur after the Indian skipper sustained a blow to her left knee while batting against Australia in the first innings of the ODI series opener at the Allan Border Field on Tuesday.

"Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not taken the field in the second innings after sustaining an injury to her left knee while batting. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence," the BCCI said in a statement.

Harmanpreet played a crucial yet sluggish knock, scoring 53 runs off 84 deliveries before being dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner. During her time on the field, the Indian World Cup-winning captain sustained a blow to her knee while facing Megan Schutt but showed resilience and continued batting.

However, she did not return to the field for the second innings, with Mandhana coming in her place.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: BCCI Provides Update On Harmanpreet Kaur After Injury Scare
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: BCCI Provides Update On Harmanpreet Kaur After Injury Scare
Mira Bhayandar Crime: Candidate Caught Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs In Police Recruitment, Held
Mira Bhayandar Crime: Candidate Caught Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs In Police Recruitment, Held
Airtel Stock Down 4% After Company Announces Rs 20,000 Crore Capital Infusion Into NBFC Arm
Airtel Stock Down 4% After Company Announces Rs 20,000 Crore Capital Infusion Into NBFC Arm
Haryana Recovers ₹556 Crore In IDFC First Bank Fraud Within 24 Hours, Stock Rebounds Nearly 1% After 20% Lower Circuit
Haryana Recovers ₹556 Crore In IDFC First Bank Fraud Within 24 Hours, Stock Rebounds Nearly 1% After 20% Lower Circuit
Read Also
IND VS ZIM T20 WC26: How Can India Improve Their NRR In Chennai?
article-image

Speaking of the first innings, Australia's disciplined, well-rounded bowling kept India under constant pressure throughout. Despite opting to bat first under cloudy conditions, India were quickly rocked by Australia's new-ball attack, which exploited the seam and swing on offer. Smriti Mandhana battled through a shaky start, finding her rhythm before forming a brief partnership with captain Kaur.

However, Australia struck at key moments, reducing India to 140/6. A brief revival through a 53-run stand between Kaur and Kashvee Gautam raised hopes, but Kaur’s dismissal shifted the momentum back to Australia. Gautam’s fight with the tail lacked effective support, and despite a dropped catch, India could not capitalise.

The pitch offered bounce and seam movement, aiding Australia’s bowlers as India closed their innings with just 214 runs on the scoreboard before being bowled out.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on