IND vs AFG U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: India Crushes Afghanistan By 8 Wickets; Sets Up Blockbuster Showdown Against Pakistan In Final

India Crushes Afghanistan By 8 Wickets | BCCI/X

India Under-19 stormed into the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 after registering a commanding eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semifinal. The Indian youngsters produced a dominant all-round performance to book their place in the summit clash, where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan.

Batting first, Afghanistan Under-19 posted 227/8 in their allotted 50 overs. The Afghan batters managed to put together a competitive total, but India's bowling attack kept things under control and prevented them from reaching a bigger score. India then came out with a clear intent during the run chase, making light work of the target to seal a comprehensive eight-wicket victory.

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With this emphatic win, India have secured their place in the final and will now lock horns with Pakistan in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter. Pakistan also booked their place in the title clash after registering a dominant nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the other semifinal.

Interestingly, the upcoming final will also present India with an opportunity to settle scores. Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan defeated India by three wickets in their group-stage encounter. The defeat will undoubtedly add extra motivation for the Indian youngsters heading into the much-anticipated final.

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Both teams have demonstrated their strength throughout the competition and will now be eager to finish the tournament with silverware. While Pakistan will look to repeat their group-stage success, India will be determined to turn the tables and lift the U19 Asia Cup trophy.

The stage is set for another India-Pakistan showdown, with continental glory and bragging rights on the line.

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