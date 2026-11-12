IND vs AFG U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Afghanistan Decide To Bat First After Winning Toss, India Aim To Seal Final Berth

Afghanistan Decide To Bat First After Winning Toss | ACCMedia1/X

Afghanistan Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat first against India Under-19 in the second semifinal of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday, November 12.

With a place in the tournament final at stake, both teams will be eager to deliver a strong performance in the high-stakes knockout encounter. Afghanistan will look to put up a challenging total on the board and put India's batting unit under pressure during the run chase.

Afghanistan Decide To Bat First After Winning Toss

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India, meanwhile, will aim to make an early breakthrough with the ball before their batters take centre stage. Much of the attention will be on Aaryavir Sehwag, who has been in sensational form throughout the tournament.

He recently smashed a magnificent 160 off 168 deliveries against the United Arab Emirates, helping India register a convincing 70-run victory and secure their semifinal berth.

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India will also be keen to overcome the batting concerns exposed during their defeat to Pakistan in the group stage. However, their impressive performance against the UAE will give the side confidence heading into the knockout fixture.

The contest will be particularly important for Afghanistan, who have enjoyed a strong campaign and finished at the top of Group B. India, meanwhile, qualified for the last four from Group A.

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