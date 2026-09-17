IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India Crush Afghanistan By 127 Runs, Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

Abhishek Sharma’s blistering century and a clinical bowling display powered India to a commanding series-clinching victory | ANI

New Delhi, September 17, 2026: India produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Afghanistan by 127 runs in the third and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, completing a 3-0 series sweep.

India posted 221/7 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a stunning 108 off 34 balls, reaching his century in just 30 balls — the fastest T20I century by an Indian batter. His innings included nine fours and 11 sixes.

India (221/7) defeated Afghanistan (94 all out) by 127 runs



India completed a 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Afghanistan



(Pics: ANI Picture Service) pic.twitter.com/8v0Y1EeysB — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

India Set Up Dominant Victory

Sanju Samson provided strong support with 50 off 35 balls, as the pair added 142 runs for the opening wicket. India raced to 100 without loss in the Powerplay before Afghanistan fought back with wickets in the latter stages.

Afghanistan Bowled Out For 94

Chasing 222, Afghanistan struggled from the outset and were bowled out for just 94 in 14.1 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel took two. Jasprit Bumrah and Yash Thakur picked up one wicket each.

The victory completed India’s 3-0 series win, after they had already secured the series with a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I.

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