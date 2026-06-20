IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Afghanistan Wins Toss & Opts To Bat Against Team India In Chennai

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Afghanistan captain won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The decision came as both teams looked to finish the series strongly after the opening two matches produced competitive cricket.

The Afghan side backed their batting strength and chose to set a target on a Chennai surface expected to offer assistance to both batters and spinners as the game progressed. Afghanistan’s top order was expected to play a key role in building a strong foundation against India’s bowling attack.

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India entered the match aiming to maintain their dominance and complete a clean sweep in the series. The Indian team focused on continuing their strong performances with both bat and ball, with their bowlers looking to put early pressure on Afghanistan’s batting lineup.

The third ODI also provided another opportunity for players from both sides to gain valuable match experience ahead of upcoming international assignments. Afghanistan’s aggressive style and India’s balanced squad setup made the contest an exciting finale to the series.

With Afghanistan batting first, the spotlight turned toward their opening partnership and India’s plans with the new ball. Fans at Chennai prepared for another thrilling encounter between the two teams as the final ODI got underway.