IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Left Disappointed As His Costly Mistake Gives Afghanistan Early Breakthrough In Lucknow | Video

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Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was left frustrated after a disappointing early exit during the ODI clash against Afghanistan in Lucknow. The young batter appeared shocked after throwing away his wicket on what looked like a harmless delivery.

In the second over, Afghanistan pacer Mohammad Saleem bowled a short and wide delivery that Jaiswal looked to attack. The left-hander stepped across and attempted to slap the ball through the off side, but the slower pace of the delivery caused him to mistime the shot.

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The ball went high towards backward point at head height, where Nangeyalia Kharote reacted quickly. The fielder jumped and got both hands to his right, initially failing to hold on as the ball popped out. However, Kharote stayed alert and completed the catch on the second attempt, giving Saleem his maiden ODI wicket.

Jaiswal’s reaction showed his disappointment as he walked back to the pavilion, knowing he had missed a valuable opportunity to make an impact at the top of the order. The dismissal gave Afghanistan an early breakthrough and added pressure on India’s batting lineup.

For Mohammad Saleem, the wicket marked a memorable moment as he opened his ODI account by removing one of India’s most talented young batters.