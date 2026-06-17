IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan Wins Toss & Opts To Bowl Against Team India; Prince Yadav Makes His Debut

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Afghanistan captain won the toss and elected to bowl first against Team India in the second ODI at Lucknow. The decision allows Afghanistan’s bowling attack to make use of the early conditions and put pressure on India’s top order.

India will now look to post a strong total on the board and give their bowlers a competitive target to defend. The hosts will aim for a solid start from their batting lineup as they look to take control of the match.

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A major highlight for Team India is the debut of young pacer Prince Yadav, who earns his first international cap in the second ODI. The fast bowler’s inclusion adds fresh energy to India’s bowling unit, and fans will be eager to see his performance on the big stage.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will rely on their disciplined bowling attack and spin options to challenge India’s batters. With both teams looking to gain an advantage in the series, the Lucknow ODI promises an exciting contest between the two sides.