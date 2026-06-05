IND Vs AFG: 16 Years, 69 Tests Later, India Play A Home Test Without Ravi Ashwin Or Ravindra Jadeja

When India last played a home Test without Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid were still pillars of the batting order, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were yet to make their Test debuts. Nearly 16 years and 69 home Tests later, India are set to field a side without either spin great, marking the end of one of the longest-running selection constants in Test cricket.

The IND vs AFG Test marks the first instance of India looking ahead to the future, beyond their two spinning all-rounders. While Ravichandran Ashwin has retired, Ravindra Jadeja was rested for the test match as India build on their spin reserves.

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End of an era

For more than a decade and a half, at least one of Jadeja or Ashwin has been a constant presence in India's home Test line-up. Since Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 and Jadeja established himself soon after, the duo have become synonymous with India's dominance in home conditions.

Their combined ability to take wickets, control the game in spin-friendly conditions and contribute valuable runs lower down the order has played a crucial role in India's success. Together, they have formed one of the most successful spin partnerships in Test cricket history.

In the 69 Tests at home which India featured either Jadeja or Ashwin, the Men in Blue won 49 off those. India lost only 11 games.

India's last home Test without either Ashwin or Jadeja, which was the third Test against New Zealand in Nagpur from November 20-24, 2010. Harbhajan Singh was the lead spinner, with Pragyan Ojha for company.

India then played series away in South Africa, West Indies and England before their next assignment at home. The Men in Blue will hope that they can unearth the next set for spin twins, who go on to have as long a partnership as Ashwin and Jadeja have had.