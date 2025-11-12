Ind v SA Test Series: Graeme Smith Feels Experience Of Drawn Pakistan Series Will help South Africa

Graeme Smith, SA20 league commissioner |

SA20 League Commissioner and former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith felt the 1-1 series draw in Pakistan would hold the visitors in good stead when they take on India in the two-match Test series starting at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Smith was speaking on the sidelines of the SA20's India Day event in Mumbai.

"Playing cricket is always very important and for a lot of the players having played the Test series in the sub-continent is important. Your game needs to adapt, your thinking needs to adapt. I'm hoping the first Test in Kolkata is quite a good place to bat. You get good value for runs and it is a good stadium especially if it is full and can make the South Africans feel motivated to give their best," he added.

The South Africa great also felt that its crucial that the visitors start well.

"I think its crucial for these type of tours that you start well because if you get behind the game in the sub-continent then its very difficult to find your way back. So, I think it's important that they start well and I think the batters you know have to really step up. I think South Africa arrive here with a decent bowling attack especially in the spin department with Maharaj and Harmer. They can definitely do damage, they can control the game and have the ability to turn the ball. So, we have wicket-taking options with spin and then Rabada and the likes can get some reverse swing. We saw Dale Steyn during my time handle reverse swing extremely well," he added.

When asked what what IPL and SA20 can learn from each other, Smith was forthright.

"It's difficult to say what IPL can do better when you've built a league and a platform like when you're one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world. I think for us what we would like to build is the heros, like in India you have so many incredible heroes who have built the game, with the fans support for them, that is something we would like to emulate and do in South Africa as well. We can learn the broadcasting and marketing from the IPL certainly," he added.

Smith also quipped that the Impact Player rule is something that SA can imbibe from the IPL.

"We haven't done Impact Player yet in South Africa and for us developing all-rounders is more important. We are still a young league and in time we'll see how we can grow as IPL."

The former SA opener also stated that SA20 is still a young and growing league.

"India has so much talent that it can put out 2-3 national teams while South Africa still needs to get more players to be competitive. Develop more all-rounders, so that our national team can compete more consistently," he added.

Talking about the biggest learnings from three seasons, Smith revealed there will be a massive infrastructure push given the 2027 ODI World Cup is just two years away now.

"I think for us where South African cricket is and with the 2027 World Cup now ahead, there will be development of infrastructure, stadiums, pitches, lights, so that's sort of developed over last few years. In all the stadiums now, you will see the lights in run up to the 2027 World Cup. They're looking at improving pitches. Season 5 of SA20 is where we would look to grow. You want to build up your player base and the same time you also want to ensure quality, so it's a balance," he added.