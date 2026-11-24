UAE Choose To Bat First As Tilak Varma-Led India Look To Seal Semi-Final Spot | BCCI/X

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) won the toss and elected to bat first against India A in their crucial Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 encounter on Tuesday. Led by Tilak Varma, India A will be aiming to secure a place in the semi-finals after suffering a defeat against Pakistan A in their previous fixture.

The contest is an important one for the Indian side, who will be keen to put their previous setback behind them and deliver a strong performance against the UAE. With qualification at stake, Tilak Varma and his teammates will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

UAE Choose To Bat First As Tilak Varma-Led India Look To Seal Semi-Final Spot

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India A entered the contest following a disappointing 48-run defeat against Pakistan A on November 22. Pakistan A posted 313 runs before bowling out India A for 265. Despite the loss, the Indian side had made an impressive start to the tournament, registering a massive 306-run victory over Nepal in their opening fixture.

With a semi-final place at stake, India A will be eager to put their defeat against Pakistan A behind them. A win against UAE would significantly strengthen their qualification prospects and give Tilak Varma's side the momentum they need heading into the knockout stage.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!