Live Updates for IND A vs UAE, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

Tilak Varma and Co. will be determined to return to winning ways after their defeat against Pakistan A. A victory could prove crucial to India's semi-final qualification hopes.

Match Preview

India A will look to bounce back from their 48-run defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan A when they take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their final Group B fixture of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday, November 24. Led by Tilak Varma, the Indian side will be eager to secure a victory and strengthen its chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground in Doha, Qatar. The contest is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

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India A began their campaign with a commanding 306-run victory over Nepal but suffered a setback against Pakistan A, who defeated them by 48 runs. The defeat has made their final group-stage fixture particularly important as they look to keep their qualification hopes on track.

Tilak Varma will be one of India's key players after scoring 207 runs in the tournament so far. Prince Yadav has also impressed with the ball, picking up seven wickets in two matches. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana will also be crucial to India's chances.

UAE, meanwhile, will be keen to challenge the Indian side and finish their group-stage campaign on a positive note. They have lost their previous two matches against Pakistan A and Nepal, and will be hoping to produce a much-improved performance against the tournament favourites.

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