Tilak Varma Wins Toss And Elects To Bat First | BCCI/X

India A won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday, November 26. With a place in the tournament final at stake, captain Tilak Varma will be hoping his side's batting unit delivers a strong performance in the crucial knockout encounter.

India A head into the semi-final with confidence following a commanding seven-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates in their final group-stage fixture. The highlight of that encounter was a sensational batting performance from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed an unbeaten 204 off just 53 deliveries, including 28 sixes and seven boundaries, helping India chase down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs.

Tilak Varma Wins Toss And Elects To Bat First

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However, India A will face a formidable challenge against Sri Lanka A, who have been unbeaten throughout the group stage. The Sri Lankan side topped Group A with three consecutive victories, while India A finished second in Group B behind Pakistan A after winning two of their three group-stage matches.

The Indian youngsters will be eager to carry their batting momentum into the knockout stage and secure a place in the summit clash. Apart from Sooryavanshi, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh will be crucial to India's hopes of putting up a competitive total.

The winner of the first semi-final will advance to the final, scheduled to be played on November 29, where they will face either Pakistan A or Bangladesh A. With a title clash awaiting the victorious side, India A will look to make the most of their decision to bat first and put Sri Lanka A under pressure.

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