When And Where To Watch Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final In India? | BCCI/OfficialSLC/X

India A, led by Tilak Varma, will take on Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Thursday, November 26, with a place in the final at stake. The young Indian side will be hoping to continue its impressive campaign and secure a spot in the tournament's summit clash.

The high-voltage encounter will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. India A qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second in Group B, while Sri Lanka A topped Group A to book their place in the last four.

When And Where To Watch Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final In India?

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India A will enter the knockout fixture with considerable momentum following their dominant seven-wicket victory over the UAE. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight in that encounter, smashing a sensational 204 off just 53 deliveries to help India chase down the 250-run target in only 14.2 overs.

However, Sri Lanka A will pose a challenging test for the Indian youngsters, having enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stage. With a place in the final on the line, both teams will be eager to deliver their best performance.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Semi-Final: Match Details

The India A vs Sri Lanka A first semi-final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, November 26. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India A vs Sri Lanka A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 semi-final will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where To Watch India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming In India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final on the Sony LIV app and website.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Semi-Final: Date, Time And Venue

Match: India A vs Sri Lanka A, First Semi-Final

Tournament: DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM IST)

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

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