IND A Vs AFG A: Imran Mir Hands Afghanistan 4-Run Win Over Tilak Varma & Co After Rain Plays Spoilsport

India A suffered an agonising defeat at the hands of Afghanistan A in the second game of their tri-series in Dambulla. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 349. In the chase, Afghanistan were well placed at 177/2 with captain Imran Mir scoring a fine half-century. Rain then played spoilsport, with Afghanistan clinching a four run win over DLS method.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All round batting display

India A posted a strong 349/9 in a rain-curtailed 49-over tri-series match against Afghanistan A on Thursday, powered by half-centuries from skipper Tilak Varma (66), vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (66), and opener Prabhsimran Singh (84). After electing to bat, India got off to a flying start through Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 44 off 22 balls, helping put on 74 runs for the opening wicket with Prabhsimran in just 7.1 overs.

Despite losing wickets at intervals, India maintained the momentum as Prabhsimran and Gaikwad added 79 runs for the third wicket, while Gaikwad and Tilak shared a 78-run stand. Afghanistan’s best bowler, Abdollah Ahmadzai, claimed 5/68, and Farmanullah Safi took 3/85. A late 70-run partnership between Tilak and Suryansh Shedge (40 off 27) helped India cross the 300-mark comfortably and finish with an imposing total.