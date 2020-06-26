In Pics: Liverpool fans celebrate Red Devil's Premier League title win after 30-year drought

Liverpool have won the Premier League 2019-20 season after a gap of 30 years. As Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Friday at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable 23-point lead over City with seven games left in the competition.

In 1989-90 the Reds were last crowned as England's top-flight champions.

Christian Pulisic's goal had given Chelsea to lead before a wonderful Kevin De Bruyne sparked hopes of a comeback, but Fernandinho's late red card led to a coolly converted penalty to win the game - and gift Liverpool league glory.

Liverpool had moved to the brink of their 19th title with a 4-0 battering of Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.

Fans of Liverpool celebrated the Red Devil's Premier League title win after a 30-year drought. Check out the pictures here: