'In Parchi System We Get Such Players': Fans Grill Stallions Captain Mohammad Haris For 'Khush Hai Ki Hum Haar Gaye' Comment During Champions Cup

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Haris has come under severe criticism for him comments over team's loss during Champions Cup. The captain of the Stallions during the post match presentation talked about being happy with the loss.

He said, "Humne pehle match mein toss jeeta and batting ki thi. Aaj humne chase kiya. Jisse ki hume apni strength ka pata chal jaye. Wohi hua. Khushi hai ki hum haar gye (In the first match, we won the toss and batted. Today, we decided to chase to assess our strength. That’s exactly what happened, and we’re happy we lost),"

Haris further explained "Koi galti nahi hui. Hum jo chah rahe they. Hum team ki strength check kar rahe they. (There was no mistake. We did what we wanted to do. We were checking the team's strength),"

Here's how fans reacted to Mohammad Haris comment

Highlights from Markhors vs Stallions match

Zahid Mahmood's stunning five-wicket haul powered the Markhors to a commanding 126-run victory over the Stallions in their Champions One-Day Cup clash at Iqbal Stadium on Sunday.

The leg-spinner's impressive figures of 5-18 triggered a dramatic batting collapse, with the Stallions losing eight wickets for just 26 runs in a mere 54 balls, as they chased a target of 232.

Zahid's brilliant spell came after the Stallions were comfortably placed at 79-2, needing 153 runs from 211 balls. Salman Ali Agha also played a crucial role with his off-spin, picking up three wickets for 21 runs, adding to the pressure on the Stallions.

Earlier in the innings, pacer Naseem Shah set the tone by dismissing Yasir Khan in the fifth over and trapping Shan Masood (19 off 21) in the 10th, leaving the Stallions at 52-2.

Babar Azam looked promising with a 45 off 44 balls, hitting eight boundaries, but his dismissal by Zahid in the 16th over marked the turning point of the match. Babar and Shan were the only Stallions batters to reach double figures.

Earlier in the day, fast bowler Jahandad Khan's career-best List-A figures of 4-49 and Mehran Mumtaz's 3-56 helped restrict the Markhors to 231 runs in 45 overs. Half-centuries from Salman (51 off 72) and Iftikhar Ahmed (60 off 66) revived the innings.

Abdul Samad (37 off 35) also played a key role, adding 62 runs for the sixth wicket with Iftikhar to push the Markhors past 200.