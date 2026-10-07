Imprint Display Beat Parshwa Bullion To Win Amar Cricketers Women’s Corporate Invitational T20 League 2026 |

Mumbai: Imprint Display won the Amar Cricketers Women’s Corporate Invitational T20 League 2026 after defeating Parshwa Bullion in the final at the MCA Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali West on Tuesday.

Batting first, Imprint Display, captained by Sanika Chalke, posted 157/7 in 20 overs. Player of the Finals Shraddha Shetty scored 81 runs off 42 balls, which was instrumental in putting up a strong total. Pranali Kadam took four wickets in four overs for Parshwa Bullion.

In reply, Parshwa Bullion captained by Mitali Mhatre were all out for 125 in 18.2 overs. Siddhi Rakama took three wickets in four overs to secure victory for Imprint Display.

Imprint Display collected the champions' prize of Rs1 lakh, while Parshwa Bullion took home Rs50 thousand as runners-up after a competitive campaign at the SRT Gymkhana.

Humaira Kazi of Servify was named Best Batter for scoring 159 runs at a strike rate of 145.55 in four innings, earning Rs10 thousand. Manali Dakshini claimed the Best Bowler award with nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.88, winning Rs10 thousand. Sharvi Save of Imprint Display was named Best Fielder for six dismissals across the tournament, receiving Rs10 thousand. Fatima Jaffer won the Player of the Series award for an all-round performance of two wickets, three catches and 127 runs in five innings, receiving Rs15 thousand. All other players received a participation prize of Rs5 thousand each for their contribution and performance.

Diana Edulji, former captain of the Indian women's team was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Unmesh Khanvilkar, secretary of the MCA, and Rajdip Gupta, chairman of the governing council of the T20 Mumbai League, also attended the ceremony.

"The primary objective of this initiative is to promote women’s cricket at the corporate level," said Bhushan Patil, apex council member of the Mumbai Cricket Association and president of Amar Cricketers.

"The participating corporate organisations will provide selected players with suitable employment opportunities and/or annual contracts, paving the way for their professional and personal growth in cricket. We are thankful to all the corporates who stepped forward in supporting this initiative and we specially thank the Mumbai Cricket Association for providing necessary infrastructure."

The tournament concluded after five days of competitive corporate cricket featuring six teams from across Mumbai: Servify, RR Group, Wishram Wealth, Imprint Display, Jaz Square and Parshwa Bullion.