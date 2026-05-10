Imposter At RCB Camp? Virat Kohli Spotted With Shardul Thakur Inside RCB Dressing Room Before MI Clash In Raipur | Video

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Ahead of the blockbuster IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, fans were treated to a wholesome moment involving Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians pacer Shardul Thakur inside the RCB dressing room.

Kohli was seen spending time with Shardul in a relaxed atmosphere ahead of the high-voltage encounter at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The interaction quickly grabbed attention online as visuals of the two Indian stars chatting and sharing laughs began circulating across social media.

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Despite representing rival franchises in the IPL, Kohli and Shardul appeared to enjoy a friendly reunion, highlighting the strong camaraderie shared among Indian cricketers beyond on-field rivalries. Fans particularly loved seeing Shardul inside the RCB dressing room before the much-anticipated showdown between the two teams.

The meeting came just hours before one of the biggest fixtures of the IPL 2026 season, with both teams aiming to strengthen their playoff push. RCB entered the contest as defending champions, while Mumbai Indians were looking to continue their momentum in the tournament.

Social media was flooded with reactions soon after the visuals surfaced, with fans calling the interaction “wholesome” and “pure cricket brotherhood.” Many supporters also joked about Shardul receiving special treatment from Kohli inside the RCB camp ahead of the marquee clash in Raipur.