Impact Games India’s Second Weekend Records Strong Participation Across 11 Sporting Disciplines In Mumbai |

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: Impact Games India (IGI) 2026, a multi-sport initiative organised by Rotary Clubs in Mumbai to promote sporting participation, community engagement and social impact, recorded strong participation during its second weekend of competitions on October 10 and 11. The programme brought together children, athletes, recreational players and families across 11 sporting disciplines, building on the momentum of the inaugural weekend.

The second weekend featured events at six venues across Mumbai: Otters Club in Bandra, KJ Somaiya in Sion, Acres Club in Chembur, Juhu Gymkhana, The Foundry in Bombay Central, and Smaaash in Worli. The disciplines included football, bowling, tennis, squash, pickleball, padel, table tennis, badminton, bridge, mahjong and Grey Matter Games.

Football at KJ Somaiya emerged as a major highlight of the weekend, with more than 600 children and youth participating in the matches. The initiative was conducted in partnership with Enabling Leadership and supported by Rotary Clubs across Mumbai.

Of the 55 teams from Enabling Leadership, 43 teams were sponsored by various Rotary Clubs, enabling them to participate in the Impact Games India tournament. Led by Rotary Club of Mumbai Bravehearts, the initiative demonstrated how collective support from Rotary Clubs can create opportunities for children to participate in organised sporting competitions.

The football matches were also live-streamed by SportVot, extending the reach of the tournament beyond the playing field and allowing the competition to be viewed by a wider audience.

Adding a celebratory touch to the event, Rotary Club of Addiction Prevention (RCAP), under the leadership of President Vijay Rao Cavale, arranged a complimentary ice-cream party for the children, with ice cream provided by Melting Heartz. The initiative brought additional cheer to the young participants and reinforced the community-focused spirit of the programme.

The bowling competition at Smaaash, Worli, attracted more than 200 participants, making it another major draw of the weekend. The team-based format encouraged friendly competition and brought together participants with varied levels of experience.

At Otters Club, Bandra, mind sports including Bridge, Mahjong and Grey Matter Games drew strong participation, with the venue witnessing a full house. The response reflected the breadth of interests represented at Impact Games India, extending beyond conventional athletic disciplines to include games that emphasise strategy, concentration and social interaction.

Racquet sports formed a significant part of the weekend programme. Tennis and squash were hosted at Acres Club, pickleball and padel at The Foundry, and table tennis and badminton at Juhu Gymkhana.

Competitions were organised across age categories, including children aged 8–15, participants aged 16 - 30, and adult categories of 30+ and 50+. Singles, doubles and mixed doubles formats provided opportunities for players across generations and skill levels to participate.

Several competitors secured titles in more than one category. Narendra Lilaney won both the Mixed Doubles (50+) and Men’s Doubles (50+) titles in tennis. Vishal Manchanda claimed the Men’s Doubles (30+) and Mixed Doubles (30+) titles in badminton, while Simesh Shah won the Men’s Singles (50+) and Mixed Doubles (50+) titles in badminton.

Among the younger participants, Jastej Singh Manektala won the Boys’ Singles (8–15) titles in both squash and table tennis, demonstrating versatility across two sporting disciplines.

Commenting on the response to the second weekend, Rajiv Punater, Director, Impact Games India and Charter President of Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO, said:

“The response to Impact Games India has been truly heartening, the second weekend is building on the momentum of our opening week. What makes this initiative special is seeing people from different walks of life come together through sport, not just to compete, but to connect, discover new interests and enjoy the spirit of participation. With 15-plus sporting disciplines across numerous venues in Mumbai, our ambition is to make sport a more integral part of the city’s culture. Every participant adds to this movement, and we are excited to see it grow.”

Results: October 10-11, 2026

Full results from the second weekend of competition are below. Results for Football and Grey Matter Games are to be confirmed.

With over 5,000 participants expected across 15+ sporting disciplines during the month, the games will continue across Mumbai over the coming weekends.

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The remaining competitions will take place on October 24-25 and October 31-November 1, leading up to the Grand Finale and Closing Ceremony at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli, on November 1.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO, in association with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport, under the aegis of Rotary District 3141, IGI is a first-of-its-kind city-wide multi-sport fundraiser. Recognised under the Fit India Movement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the initiative uses the power of sport to bring communities together while contributing towards charitable initiatives in education, healthcare, youth development and community welfare.

For more information, visit www.impactgamesindia.com or write to contact@impactgamesindia.com.