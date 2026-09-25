Impact Games India 2026: Mumbai Rotary Clubs’ Inaugural Multi-Sport Event To Begin On October 2 Across 10 Marquee Venues | File photo

Mumbai, September 25, 2026: This October, Mumbai will come together for one of its largest community sporting celebrations as Impact Games India (IGI) 2026 transforms the city into a month-long festival of sport, fitness and social impact.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO, in association with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport, under the aegis of Rotary District 3141, IGI is a first-of-its-kind city-wide multi-sport fundraiser that brings together clubs, schools, corporates and communities under one shared purpose. Recognised under the Fit India Movement by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, every registration contributes towards charitable initiatives in education, healthcare, youth development and community welfare.

The sporting events will be held at some of the most marquee venues in the city. The games will commence on October 2 and continue through four weekends of October with venues being Otters Club, Willingdon Sports Club, NSCI, Acres Club, Juhu Gymkhana, K. J. Somaiya, Smaaash, Padel 360, 7Padel- Foundry & St. Stanislaus, and Chitrakoot Grounds. Grand Finale and Closing Ceremony will be at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli, on November 1.

Expected to welcome over 5,000 participants, IGI will feature competitions across 15+ sporting disciplines, including Cricket, Football, Volleyball, Golf, Tennis, Padel, Pickleball, Squash, Badminton, Table Tennis, Bowling, Chess, Bridge, Mahjong, Carrom, Scrabble and Sudoku, alongside youth, recreational and community categories.

What sets IGI apart is its commitment to making sports inclusive and accessible to all. From school children and senior citizens to elite athletes and first-time players, IGI celebrates every Mumbaikar.

IGI includes inclusive and adaptive sporting categories, including Blind Chess and events for athletes with disabilities, creating a platform where participation is defined by opportunity rather than ability. An exciting addition is Grey Matter Games in the Mind Sports Category, presented by WalkAbout, a unique social competition for participants aged 55+, featuring brain games, quizzes and collaborative challenges that celebrate cognitive wellness, active ageing and lifelong learning.

“Our vision was never to create just another tournament; it was to create a movement that belongs to Mumbai. Whether you are an athlete, a child, a senior citizen, a corporate professional or a differently-abled participant, IGI gives everyone a place to compete, connect and contribute. Every participant plays for something bigger than a medal; they play to create meaningful social impact,” said Sanket Jain, Project Director, Impact Games India and President, Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO.

“IGI reflects Rotary at its collaborative best. By bringing together sporting institutions, schools, corporates and citizens, we are creating a sustainable platform where the power of sport directly transforms lives,” Rajan Dua, District Governor, Rotary District 3141, added.

Impact Games India has brought together an exceptional ecosystem of partners that share its vision of building healthier communities through sport. Pavilions & Interiors joins as Event Partner, while Latim becomes the tournament’s first Principal Sponsor. Plantigo powers athletes as Sports Nutrition Partner, Saksham Physiotherapy provides professional recovery support, Bonus Cards partners the Bridge Championship, Lotus Suutra Luxe supports the Mahjong Championship, and Young joins as the official gifting partner. Pacific Digital will deliver the tournament’s print and signage infrastructure, while Our Quotient, as Social Media Partner, will lead the Games’ digital storytelling and community engagement. Enabling Leadership joins as NGO Partner, and Ascend International School spearheads Interact school participation across Mumbai.

IGI will also actively support the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) through its implementation partner, the Rotary Club of Addiction Prevention. Leveraging Rotary’s network of clubs and Interact schools, the initiative will promote healthy, drug-free lifestyles and positive youth engagement across the city.

About Impact Games India

Impact Games India (IGI) is Mumbai’s first city-wide multi-sport fundraising movement organised by the Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO in association with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport under Rotary District 3141. Built on the philosophy of Compete • Connect • Contribute, IGI uses the power of sport to unite communities and create lasting social impact. For more information, visit www.impactgamesindia.com or write to contact@impactgamesindia.com.