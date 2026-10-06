Impact Games India 2026 Kicks Off In Mumbai With Multi-Sport Weekend, Over 5,000 Participants Expected

Participants compete across sports and mind games during the opening weekend of Impact Games India 2026 in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: Impact Games India (IGI) 2026, Mumbai’s first multi-sport fundraising movement organised by Rotary Clubs, made a strong start to its month-long sporting celebration, with participants taking part in competitions across team sports, racquet sports and mind games at Otters Club on October 4.

The first competitive weekend followed the official inauguration of IGI at Willingdon Sports Club on October 2, where 24 golfers marked the beginning of the games. The first weekend brought together players across different age groups and levels of experience, reinforcing the event’s vision of creating a common sporting platform for Mumbai’s diverse communities.

Wide Range Of Sporting Events

Volleyball, Squash, Table Tennis and Pickleball formed the core of the sporting programme, while Chess, Sudoku, Scrabble and Carrom added a strong mind-sports component. The weekend also featured dedicated competitions for wheelchair athletes across Pickleball, Chess and Carrom, underlining IGI’s focus on inclusivity.

Interestingly, the enthusiasm extended beyond the playing fields, with board games and mind sports also drawing strong participation. More than 40 players participated in the Scrabble competition, including actor and professional Scrabble player Sumeet Sachdev.

“The first weekend has shown us that there is a real appetite in Mumbai for a sporting platform that goes beyond competition. What makes IGI special is the way it brings different communities together, whether on a court, a chessboard or through our inclusive sporting events. The energy and participation we have seen so far give us great confidence that this can grow into a lasting movement for sport and social impact in the city,” Sanket Jain, Project Director, Impact Games India and President, Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO, said.

Results: October 4, Otters Club, Bandra

IGI Golf Tournament: October 2, Willingdon Sports Club

The golf tournament that marked the start of IGI, played at Willingdon Sports Club on October 2, produced the following winners.

Upcoming Competitions Across Mumbai

With over 5,000 participants expected across 15+ sporting disciplines during the month, the games will continue across Mumbai over the coming weekends. The next round of competitions on October 10-11 will include Football at K. J. Somaiya, Bowling at Smaaash, and Tennis, Squash, Table tennis, Badminton, Pickleball and Padel at Acres Club, Juhu Gymkhana and 7Padel Foundry. Bridge and Mahjong will be held at Otters Club.

The remaining competitions will take place on October 24-25 and October 31-November 1, leading up to the Grand Finale and Closing Ceremony at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli, on November 1.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Mumbai SOBO, in association with the Rotary Club of Bombay Airport, under the aegis of Rotary District 3141, IGI is a first-of-its-kind city-wide multi-sport fundraiser. Recognised under the Fit India Movement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the initiative uses the power of sport to bring communities together while contributing towards charitable initiatives in education, healthcare, youth development and community welfare.

For more information, visit www.impactgamesindia.com or write to contact@impactgamesindia.com