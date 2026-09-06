'I'm So Jealous': Aryna Sabalenka Envious Of Carlos Alcaraz's Hair, Hilarious Conversation Goes Viral During US Open 2026 | Video

Aryna Sabalenka Envious Of Carlos Alcaraz's Hair | US Open/X

The US Open practice courts witnessed a light-hearted exchange between two of tennis’s biggest stars, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, as the pair jokingly discussed their hair during a candid conversation.

Sabalenka, known for her powerful game and distinctive personality, humorously admitted that she was jealous of Alcaraz’s thick head of hair. Looking at the Spaniard, she quipped, “I'm so jealous. I don't have that much hair. So unfair!” Her playful remark immediately set the tone for the amusing conversation.

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Alcaraz responded with a joke of his own, saying he needed a comb and wanted to take his time looking at himself in the mirror. “I need a comb. To take my time in a mirror. I'm not used to it,” the young Spaniard said, poking fun at his own hair.

Sabalenka then joined in on the joke, asking, “It's such a pain, right?” Alcaraz quickly agreed with a laugh, replying, “Exactly.” The exchange showcased the relaxed and friendly relationship between two of tennis's biggest personalities away from the intensity of competition.

The amusing conversation quickly caught the attention of tennis fans, with Sabalenka's playful jealousy and Alcaraz's humorous response providing a refreshing glimpse of their personalities away from the court. Their interaction added another entertaining moment to the ongoing US Open action.