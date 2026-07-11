'I'm Not Surprised': Shadab Khan Reacts To Babar Azam Becoming Pakistan Captain Again; Praises Team India | VIDEO

Shadab Khan Reacts To Babar Azam Becoming Pakistan Captain Again; Praises Team India | X

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has reacted after their star cricketer Babar Azam was appointed the captain of the national team again. Shadab said he was not surprised by the decision and backed Babar to learn from his previous experience as skipper. He also praised the Indian Cricket Team for their dominance at the international level.

Shadab said Babar had delivered good performances during his earlier captaincy stint and would have learned from both the good and bad moments. He also said that the experienced batter would improve in areas where things did not go well before.

"I don't think it was a surprise. Babar has performed as captain before. I recently watched his interview and he himself said that some things went well and some things did not. Obviously, he has learned from that. Hopefully, the things he could not do well before, he will do better now," Shadab said.

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Pakistan Cricket's Problem

However, Shadab also pointed to what he believes is a bigger problem in Pakistan cricket, the repeated cycle of changing captains whenever the team struggles.

"I think there is another big problem in Pakistan. At the end of the day, whenever something goes wrong, the captain is blamed and he is the one who gets changed. This is how it has always been for us," he added.

Performance Drop

Shadab also admitted that Pakistan's performances have dropped since around 2022. He said everyone in the team is concerned and the players are working to improve their individual games so they can contribute more to the team's success.

Read Also Babar Azam To Lead Pakistan In Upcoming Test Series Against West Indies And England

Praises Team India

Speaking about India, Shadab acknowledged the current dominance and said their results speak for themselves. He pointed out that India have been beating teams across the world and winning major tournaments, making them one of the strongest sides in international cricket at present.