'I'm Next To The Mayor': IShowSpeed's Unexpected Encounter With Zohran Mamdani Goes Viral During Brazil vs Morocco FIFA WC Match | Video

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Popular streamer and YouTube personality IShowSpeed found himself at the center of another viral moment during the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Brazil and Morocco at MetLife Stadium. The internet star was left surprised after discovering that he had been sitting next to Zohran Mamdani during the highly anticipated Group C encounter.

Speed, known for his energetic reactions and spontaneous interactions at major sporting events, was enjoying the atmosphere at the packed stadium when he was introduced to the New York City mayor. In a video that quickly gained traction online, the streamer appeared genuinely shocked as he realized who was seated beside him, exclaiming, “I didn't even realize that I'm next to the Mayor.”

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The unexpected meeting quickly became one of the most talked-about off-field moments from the match. Fans online reacted to the interaction with amusement, with many noting Speed's candid response and the unusual crossover between internet culture and politics. The moment highlighted the growing influence of content creators at major global sporting events, where streamers now often attract as much attention as some of the action on the pitch.

The Brazil-Morocco clash itself drew a star-studded crowd as supporters packed MetLife Stadium to witness one of the tournament's most anticipated group-stage fixtures. Amid the excitement surrounding the match, Speed's encounter with Mayor Mamdani provided a light-hearted moment that quickly spread across social media platforms.

As FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to produce memorable moments both on and off the field, Speed's reaction served as another reminder of why he remains one of the most entertaining personalities in online content creation. While fans came to watch football, many left talking about the hilarious moment when the streamer suddenly realized he had spent part of the game sitting right next to New York City's mayor.