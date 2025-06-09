'I’m Just Gonna Hang Up My Gloves': Justin Gaethje Ready To Retire If Denied UFC Title Shot, Says Manager Ali Abdelaziz; Video

Image: Submission Radio/X

MMA fans may be witnessing the final chapter in Justin Gaethje’s career, unless the UFC grants him what he believes he has rightfully earned: a shot at the lightweight championship. Gaethje’s longtime manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has revealed that the former interim champion is seriously contemplating retirement if he's not given the next opportunity to fight for the belt.

Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Abdelaziz shared the veteran fighter’s growing frustration over his standing in the title picture. “He (Justin) said, ‘If I’m not going to fight for the title, I’m just gonna hang up my gloves. I love the UFC, but I feel the UFC has to love me back,’” Abdelaziz quoted.

The sentiment underscores a brewing tension between Gaethje’s legacy and the UFC’s matchmaking decisions. Known for his fan-friendly style, all-action fights, and willingness to take on any challenge, Gaethje has been one of the promotion’s most consistent crowd-pullers. He has already held the interim lightweight title and has faced elite competition such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, and Charles Oliveira.

UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark was expected to be a night of high-octane action inside the Octagon, but the drama began even before the first punch was thrown in the main event. Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili found himself at the center of a frightening moment during his walkout when a barrier separating fans from the entrance ramp gave way, nearly causing a serious accident.

As Dvalishvili made his way to the cage, fans leaned over the railing to cheer him on and possibly make contact with the fighter. The barrier, unable to withstand the weight and pressure from the overenthusiastic crowd, suddenly collapsed. Several fans spilled forward onto the walkway, narrowly missing Dvalishvili and a UFC cameraman. Security quickly intervened to prevent further chaos, and remarkably, no serious injuries were reported from the incident.

In the post-fight press conference, Dvalishvili addressed the incident with characteristic humor and composure. “What happened was I was walking, people tried to touch me, and then they almost knocked me out before I walked in,” he joked. “Then security put me against the wall, and I’m like 'I’m a fighter! Let me go!' Thank God nobody got hurt.” His light-hearted response masked what could have been a much more dangerous situation had the timing or positioning been slightly different.