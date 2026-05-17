'I'm Gonna Son You, Child': Conor McGregor Fires Warning Shot At Max Holloway Ahead Of UFC 329 Comeback Fight | Video

Max Holloway/X

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is officially set to return to the Octagon after nearly five years away from the sport, with UFC President Dana White confirming a blockbuster showdown against Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated fight will headline the UFC’s International Fight Week event at the T-Mobile Arena, marking McGregor’s first appearance since suffering a devastating leg injury in his trilogy clash against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

McGregor and Holloway previously met in 2013, when the Irish superstar secured a unanimous decision victory early in both fighters’ UFC journeys. Since then, McGregor became the UFC’s first simultaneous two-division champion, while Holloway established himself as one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history.

Adding fuel to the blockbuster rematch, McGregor took to X shortly after the announcement and sent a fiery message to Holloway, writing: “I’m gonna son you, child. Again.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The announcement instantly sent shockwaves across the MMA world, with fans eagerly awaiting whether McGregor can successfully complete one of the sport’s most dramatic comeback stories against a seasoned veteran in Holloway.