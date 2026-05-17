'I'm Gonna Son You, Child': Conor McGregor Fires Warning Shot At Max Holloway Ahead Of UFC 329 Comeback Fight | Video

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is officially set to return to the Octagon after nearly five years away from the sport, with UFC President Dana White confirming a blockbuster showdown against Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas.
The highly anticipated fight will headline the UFC’s International Fight Week event at the T-Mobile Arena, marking McGregor’s first appearance since suffering a devastating leg injury in his trilogy clash against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.
McGregor and Holloway previously met in 2013, when the Irish superstar secured a unanimous decision victory early in both fighters’ UFC journeys. Since then, McGregor became the UFC’s first simultaneous two-division champion, while Holloway established himself as one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history.
Adding fuel to the blockbuster rematch, McGregor took to X shortly after the announcement and sent a fiery message to Holloway, writing: “I’m gonna son you, child. Again.”
The announcement instantly sent shockwaves across the MMA world, with fans eagerly awaiting whether McGregor can successfully complete one of the sport’s most dramatic comeback stories against a seasoned veteran in Holloway.