​'I’m going to play': Golf great Tiger Woods confirms Augusta Masters participation

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

American golf great Tiger Woods on Wednesday confirmed his plans to play in Augusta Masters starting on April 6, 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in a car crash.

"As of right now, I am going to play," Woods said.

Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon and warmed up on a range where there were more photographers than players.

Woods hit balls for about 20 minutes and then got in a cart and headed to the course, which is closed to everyone except players and caddies.

Already a star attraction, the hype over the five-time Masters champion is higher than ever after a violent single-car crash that looked as though it might end his career.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:22 PM IST