​'I’m going to play': Golf great Tiger Woods confirms Augusta Masters participation

American golf great Tiger Woods on Wednesday confirmed his plans to play in Augusta Masters starting on April 6, 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in a car crash.

"As of right now, I am going to play," Woods said.

Woods arrived at Augusta National on Sunday afternoon and warmed up on a range where there were more photographers than players.

Woods hit balls for about 20 minutes and then got in a cart and headed to the course, which is closed to everyone except players and caddies.

Already a star attraction, the hype over the five-time Masters champion is higher than ever after a violent single-car crash that looked as though it might end his career.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:22 PM IST