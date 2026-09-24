'I'm From Pakistan, I Love You!': Fan's Shocking Confession To Sanju Samson After India vs Japan T20I Goes Viral | Video

Fan's Shocking Confession To Sanju Samson After India vs Japan T20I Goes Viral | Cric_Mukku/X

A hilarious interaction between India cricketer Sanju Samson and a fan grabbed attention after India's one-off T20I against Japan in Sano. The fan initially tried to get the attention of Ishan Kishan, but after failing to get a response, he quickly turned towards Samson with an enthusiastic request.

The fan called out to Samson and said, “Sanju, I love you. Call Abhishek.” Samson responded calmly and explained that Abhishek Sharma was having his food and would come out later. “He’s having his food. He’ll come after that. The match just ended, give us some time,” Samson told the fan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fan's Shocking Confession To Sanju Samson After India vs Japan T20I Goes Viral

The interaction then took another amusing turn when Samson pointed towards a particular spot and indicated that they could meet there. The fan immediately agreed to wait at the location before making an unexpected revelation.

“I will wait there, but I’m from Pakistan. I love you!” the fan told Samson, making the exchange even more memorable. The light-hearted interaction showcased the admiration the Indian cricketer enjoys from fans across the border.

The exchange came after India's rain-curtailed five-over T20I against Japan, with India posting 32/4 before restricting the hosts to 30/3 to secure a thrilling two-run victory. Samson scored nine off seven balls, while Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck.