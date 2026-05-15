'I'll Name People Who Racially Abused Me': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Offers To Reveal Past Racism Incidents Amid Arshdeep Singh's Racist Remark Row

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Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan intensified the ongoing controversy surrounding Arshdeep Singh after making a strong statement on X regarding alleged racist remarks aimed at Tilak Varma during IPL 2026.

Sivaramakrishnan wrote, “If BCCI takes action, I will name people who racially abused me if BCCI will take action against them,” a post that quickly gained traction across social media. The veteran spinner’s remarks came amid growing backlash against Arshdeep following a viral Snapchat video linked to the build-up of the Punjab Kings versus Mumbai Indians clash in Dharamsala.

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The controversy erupted after a video allegedly showed Arshdeep making complexion-related remarks toward Tilak Varma. Comments involving the word “andhera” and jokes about sunscreen drew criticism online, with many fans accusing the Punjab Kings pacer of crossing the line between banter and racism.

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Sivaramakrishnan strongly condemned the incident and reportedly demanded a season-long ban for Arshdeep Singh. The former cricketer argued that professional athletes must be held accountable for discriminatory comments, especially in a globally followed tournament like the Indian Premier League.

The former spinner’s emotional reaction also reopened conversations about colour-based discrimination in Indian cricket. Sivaramakrishnan has previously spoken publicly about facing racism and bias during his own career due to his dark complexion.