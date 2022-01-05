'I'll make you proud': Jaydev Unadkat's emotional appeal to red ball for 'one more chance'

Left arm pacers in India can be counted on finger tips. There are only a few left arm pacer in the country and Jaydev Unadkat, who is consistently performing well at the domestic level is one of them. Unadkat even bagged his international debut for the Indian team on the basis of domestic performance, but his international run did not last long. Not just that, the Mumbai quick only got to represent his country in whites only once.

The pacer therefore made a special request to red ball (signifying test cricket) to give him another chance in the format as he promises to make it 'proud' with his performance.

Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! pic.twitter.com/ThPUOpRlyR — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 4, 2022

Jaydev Unadkat on Tuesday, January 4, took to Twitter and made a special appeal to the red ball. The 30-year-old southpaw tweeted when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed tournaments including the Ranji Trophy in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. This would be the second consecutive time that domestic Red ball cricket will not be played in India.

"Dear red ball, please give me one more chance. I will make you feel proud, promise," read his Tweet.

Unadkat made his test debut against South Africa at the age of 19 at SuperSport Park in Centurion in 2010. He got to bowl only in an innings of that match as India lost the game by an innings and 25 runs. Unadkat bowled 26 overs and conceded 101 runs without claiming a single wicket. Since then, he did get another chance to play in test cricket. He has also represented India in 7 ODIS and 10T20Is, but has not played the fifty over format since 2013 and T20 since 2018 at international stage.

