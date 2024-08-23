'If There's Money, I'll Play': Ex-India Head Coach Rahul Dravid's Cheeky Response When Asked About an Actor To Play Him In His Biopic; VIDEO

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid gave a hilarious response when asked about his possible biopic on his illustrious cricketing journey. Dravid recently ended his coaching stint with Team India following the T20 World Cup triumph by defeating South Africa at Barbados in June.

On Wednesday, CEAT hosted the Cricket Rating Awards, where Rahul Dravid was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award for his contribution to Indian Cricket as a player, captain and coach. However, there were speculations that the legendary cricketer's journey might be portrayed on a big screen.

At the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, Rahul Dravid was asked whom he wanted to play him in his possible biopic, to which the former cricketer and coach humorously responded by saying that he is ready to play himself if there's substantial money in it. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Anchor: Who would you want to play in your biopic, Rahul?

Dravid: If there's money, I will play.

Who would you want to play you in your Biopic?

Rahul Dravid - “If the money is good then I would like to play” 😂😂



Rahul Dravid era with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would def. Grab eyeballs pic.twitter.com/myBBN7GIRP — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) August 22, 2024

Rahul Dravid is regarded one of the greatest batters to have ever graced the game of cricket. After making his international for Team India in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Singer Cup in 1996, Dravid went on to cement his place as one of the batting mainstays for Indian cricket team.

In January 2012, Dravid bid adieu to his illustrious international career as then fourth leading run-getter with 24208 runs, including 48 centuries and 148 fifties, at an average of 45.41 in 509 matches.

Forever champion #RahulDravid doesn't like this kind of attention and when reminded of Indira nagar ka gunda line, he said damn, that's the most embarrassing 30 seconds of my life. What a sport #India #Cricket #Dravid pic.twitter.com/BNRShqOPIl — Harini Rana 🇮🇳 (@HariniRana) August 22, 2024

Following his retirement from the game, Rahul Dravid became involved in coaching duties right from the U19 level. He was the head coach of the U19 India team that won the U19 World Cup in 2017 and also served as the head coach of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

In 2021, Dravid was appointed as the head coach of Team India, succeeding Ravi Shastri whose tenure came to an end after the Men's in Blue early exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Under the guidance of Rahul Dravid, Team India reached the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the finals of the World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup last year, and triumphed in the T20 World Cup this year. The Men in Blue also won the Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final last year.

'I’ve had time to reflect on it.': Rahul Dravid on India's T20 World Cup triumph

Rahul Dravid reflected on India's T20 World Cup triumph and emphasized the importance of sticking to the process that turned the tide in favor of the Men in Blue.

"I’ve had time to reflect on it. I’ve had time to reflect on a lot of things we’ve done. You do realise, sometimes, you have to do a lot of these things, you have to do the process, you have to do everything right." ex-India coach said at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards.

"Sometimes at the end of the day, you need a little bit of luck. (Against South Africa in T20 World Cup final)… 30 balls to go, 30 runs to go... incredible execution, incredible calmness by Rohit." he added.

Team India brought back the T20 World Cup trophy back home after 17 years, having previously clinched in the inaugural edition of the prestigious tournament under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.