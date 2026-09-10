'If Pakistan Makes 150, I'll Shave My Head': Fan's Hilarious Poster Backfires As PAK Gets Bowled Out For 133 Runs Against England

Fan's Hilarious Poster Backfires As PAK Gets Bowled Out For 133 Runs | CallMeSheri1_/X

A Pakistan fan’s hilarious poster stole the spotlight during the third Test between England and Pakistan after he made a bold promise that quickly backfired. The fan was seen holding a poster that read, “If Pakistan make 150, I will shave my head.” Ironically, the man holding the poster was already bald.

The bizarre sight caught the attention of fans, with the poster becoming even more amusing after Pakistan were bowled out for just 133 on Day 1. With Pakistan falling 17 runs short of the fan’s predicted target, the supporter technically avoided having to shave his head.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan's struggle continues

Pakistan struggled with the bat against England’s bowling attack, losing wickets at regular intervals. Their innings eventually ended at 133, leaving England with an opportunity to take control of the contest from the opening day.

England made a solid response with the bat and finished Day 1 at 156/4. The hosts therefore took a 23-run lead over Pakistan by the close of play, further adding to the disappointment for the visiting side.

The fan’s poster, however, provided a lighter moment amid Pakistan’s batting collapse. Social media users are likely to have plenty of fun with the coincidence, given that the supporter was already bald before making his tongue-in-cheek “shaving” promise.