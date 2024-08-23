 'If My Departure Helps Club...': Ilkay Gundogan Talks About Barcelona's Financial Situation After Completing Transfer To Manchester City
'If My Departure Helps Club...': Ilkay Gundogan Talks About Barcelona's Financial Situation After Completing Transfer To Manchester City

Ilkay Gundogan rejoined Manchester City on a free transfer after just one season at Barcelona.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Former Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has shed light on the financial situation of the catalan club after competing his transfer to Manchester City. The veteran midfielder made admission about leaving the club in a difficult situation and said his exit helps Barcelona financially it will make him less sad.

In his farewell message to Barcelona fans, Gundogan wrote, "Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad."

The former Germany skipper rejoined Manchester City on free transfer after just one season at Barcelona. He added " Dear culers, after just one year it’s already time to say goodbye. I came here to face a new, exciting challenge, and I was ready for it. I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my teammates in the new campaign."

Gundogan further wrote that he had an incredible time at the club and how he leaves tegh club with lots of incredible experiences.

He wrote," Nevertheless, it’s been a time with incredible experiences and ups and downs - I always wanted to play at Barça, and I am very grateful for a memory and experience that I will remember for my life. I wish you the best for the season and for the future. The fans deserve to get this big club back to the world’s best".

Gundogan returns fo second stint with Manchester City

The former Germany skipper made a shocking return to the Premier League champions on a free transfer and a season-long deal; he also has an option to extend his contract for another year.

During his first spell with the club between 2016 to 2023, the 33-year-old won five Premier League titles and the Champions League among 12 major trophies and he would like to add more accolades to his City's legacy.

