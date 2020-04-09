'If ever RCB needs me, I’d walk down to the stadium in a flash', says Sunil Chhetri

RESTIVE BUT UNDERSTANDING THE NEED FOR THE LOCKDOWN, INDIA FOOTBALL CAPTAIN SUNIL CHHETRI TELLS JOE WILLIAMS: IT'S A TIME TO BE GRATEFUL FOR WHATEVER WE HAVE

Young Sunil Chettri’s determination to succeed as a professional footballer runs in his veins -- his father KB Chhetri, an officer in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers represented Indian Army in football, while his mother, Sushila Chhetri played for the Nepal women's team. Popularly known as Captain Fantastic, he is the second-highest scorer of goals in international matches after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Indian skipper and 'Asian Icon' (AFC recognition) has scored 72 goals in 115 appearances. There is not much that the Chhetri of a year ago and the present one share in common right now. Today's Chhetri is confined to the four walls of his home in Bengaluru due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Q. What were you doing on this day (April 7) last year? Is that something you could recall?

A year is too long a time to go back and to try and remember what I was doing that day is harder! However, if I remember right, our season ended in the middle of March last year and then we had a few days off. In all probability, I had my feet up or was otherwise feasting on food that is normally a no-no during the season.

Q. And today?

Well, once again, the season is done once again, and I’m getting some much-needed rest. Except that it’s extended longer than I would have liked, and it’s forced. But it is what it is, and we should be grateful that we are not struggling with meals and shelter unlike so many others caught in this pandemic.

Q. Given a chance, would you will like to don the Royal Challengers colours? Any reason, apart from playing for a city team?

I knock the ball around purely as a little hobby! I used to play a fair bit of cricket growing up, but then once football happened professionally, everything else took a backseat. But on a lighter note, if ever RCB needs me, I’d walk down to the stadium in a flash. I’m a Bangalore boy in a lot of ways and Virat is a good friend – it all adds up!

Q. You are termed as the Virat Kohli of Indian football. What is your take on that?

Virat is a great guy and a top professional, the best at what he does. There’s a lot I learn from him. We’re playing two completely different sports, so it isn’t even a comparison.

Q. You are second to none when it comes to this beautiful game…

That’s for everyone else to decide. I’m just focused on giving 100% every single time I step out on the pitch for the club or country.

Q. You have received accolades for all that you have done for the country but what new heights are you now seeking?

I don’t set any goals for myself. All the good things that came along the way through the journey, I am grateful for. I just want to keep contributing to the sport in the country for as long as I possibly can.

Q. A message for your countrymen in these hard times...

Stay calm, keep your mind and your body active, remember to be grateful for what you have, take time to appreciate those who are on the frontline helping fight this pandemic while risking their own lives. Let’s value resources and relationships and come out stronger. Also, if you can extend help to those who are less fortunate, do it. Even a little help can go a long way.