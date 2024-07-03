' If A Person Is A Muslim, He Represents Islam Wherever He Goes': Mohammad Rizwan; Video

Mohammad Rizwan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has opened up on how much their religion of Islam matters to them. In a video surfaced on social media, the 32-year-old stated that if a person belongs to the religion of Muslim, he represents it wherever he goes.

The Peshawar-born cricketer has showcased his religion even on the field of play. Rizwan has resorted to offering namaz on multiple occasions on the field, notably during the T20 World Cup 2021 fixture against Team India in Dubai. During the drinks break in one of the games during the 2023 World Cup, he was spotted doing the same.

In a video shared by journalist Arfa Feroz Zake, Rizwan stated:

"I believe that a human being is a brand ambassador of two things. If a person is a Muslim, he represents Islam wherever he goes. 2nd thing he is a brand ambassador of Pakistan. It doesn't matter what anyone says."

"The criticism the team is facing is justified" - Mohammad Rizwan

Meanwhile, Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan feels the national team thoroughly deserves criticism for their disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, culminating in a group-stage exit. Rizwan also suggested that Pakistan struggled across departments in the tournament and said, as quoted by cricket.pakistan.pk:

"The criticism the team is facing is justified, and we deserve this since we didn’t perform in accordance with expectations. Players who can’t face criticism won’t be able to succeed. We are disappointed with our performance in the T20 World Cup. There are multiple reasons behind our losses. When a team loses, one can’t say that bowling and batting is doing well."

Pakistan will be next in action in August during the Test series against Bangladesh.