IES Table Tennis Tournament To Begin On July 13

One day Table Tennis championship organised by the Indian Education Society (IES) will be held at their premises, IES Orion D-Block, Gate No 10, Hindu Colony Dadar (E) on July 13.

IES, a prestigious institution with a 107-year legacy, provides education in Marathi and English across 15 campuses in and around Mumbai. Annually, IES organise a sports tournament encompassing 18 disciplines, fostering our students’ physical and mental development. This event sees participation from over 25,000 students and has been instrumental in nurturing national and international sports talents.

The event kicks off at 9 am and finals will be held after 2 pm.