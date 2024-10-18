'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video

Former Team India cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar were heard poking fun at a spectator, who was having an ice cream at the stands on day three of the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Shastri hilariously observed on air the cone was the only thing left and not the ice cream

Ravi Shastri is wild😭😭😭"Big bloke, Big unit hiding the ice cream cone "



You didn't need to fat shame that guy on live television. "



Let him enjoy his ice cream man 😭😭😭😭😭#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/RmWxkkxAcz — FFD (@FFDFiles) October 18, 2024