ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs England At Eden Gardens Could See Date Change Due to Kali Puja On Nov 12

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has formally requested the ICC recce team to address concerns raised by local security agencies regarding a clash between the Pakistan vs. England World Cup match and the Kali Puja festival on November 12.

The CAB has sent a letter to BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday requesting the rescheduling of the fixture to address the clash with the Kali Puja festival.

Third Schedule Change for Pakistan

If the BCCI and ICC accommodate another date change, Pakistan will face a third adjustment in its schedule. Previously, the India vs. Pakistan match was rescheduled to October 14 in Ahmedabad instead of October 15 due to the Hindu festival of Navaratri. Additionally, the Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan match was moved to October 10 in Hyderabad from October 12.

The initial schedule, released at a grand ceremony on June 27, has now gone haywire due to the multiple rescheduling decisions.

Kali Puja and Security Concerns

Kali Puja is the second-largest festival in West Bengal, where thousands of local clubs organize festivities, requiring a significant police deployment to maintain law and order throughout the city. The Kolkata Police has raised concerns about providing security for the World Cup match scheduled on Diwali, prompting the CAB to inform the ICC and BCCI about the situation.

CAB president Snehasish Ganguly denied any "official request" for a schedule change, but senior office-bearers within CAB acknowledge that the Kolkata Police has already raised the issue. A senior CAB office-bearer stated that if the match is not rescheduled, they will inform the Chief Minister of the situation.

It remains to be seen whether the ICC will agree to another schedule change considering the multiple adjustments already made.

Snehasish Ganguly, the CAB chief, gave a guarded response when speaking to reporters after the ICC's inspection and meeting that lasted for more than three hours. He clarified that the CAB has not received any official communication from the Kolkata Police and stated that the security issue falls under their jurisdiction.

Questions About Local Security Agencies

The CAB's top-brass recently had a courtesy visit to meet Kolkata Police officials at their Lalbazaar headquarters, where they discussed scheduling, planning, and stadium preparations.

The multiple changes in the schedule have raised questions about whether local security agencies were consulted while finalising the dates for the World Cup matches. (With PTI inputs)

