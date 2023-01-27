ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup IND vs NZ: Unchanged India win toss, opt to field in 1st semi-final

India will be facing New Zealand in the first-ever semifinal of the ICC U-19 women’s T20 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa today.

The Indian girls finished atop Group 1 to seal their last-four berth. It will face New Zealand, which had finished second in the other pool despite staying undefeated in the tournament.

India Playing XI: 1 Shafali Verma (capt), 2 Shweta Sehrawat, 3 Soumya Tiwari, 4 G Trisha, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Hrishita Basu, 7 Titas Sadhu, 8 Mannat Kashyap, 9 Archana Devi, 10 Parshavi Chopra, 11 Sonam Yadav

New Zealand Playing XI: 1 Emma McLeod, 2 Anna Browning, 3 Georgia Plimmer, 4 Isabella Gaze (wk), 5 Izzy Sharp (c), 6 Emma Irwin, 7 Kate Irwin, 8 Paide Loggenberg, 9 Natahsa Codyre, 10 Kayley Knight, 11 Abigail Hotton

