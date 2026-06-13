ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Danni Wyatt-Hodge Century Powers England To 87-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka In Opening Match | Video | X / @englandcricket

Danni Wyatt-Hodge struck a magnificent century as England made a dream start to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 by beating Sri Lanka by 87 runs at Edgbaston.

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The opener scored a fluent 105 not out off 62 balls as England (ICC Ranking: 2) compiled a mammoth 219 for one.

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Freya Kemp took four wickets in Sri Lanka’s reply, including three in an over, as they fell to 132 all out.

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It means England take an early lead at the top of Group B, where two of the six teams will progress to the semi-finals.



They next play Ireland at the Hampshire Bowl on Tuesday, while Sri Lanka (ICC Ranking: 6) will be hoping to bounce back against New Zealand at the same venue as part of a double-header.

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WYATT-HODGE CUTS LOOSE AS ENGLAND MAKE FLYING START



England have waited 17 years to host a second Women’s T20 World Cup, so it is fair to say they were determined to put on a show.

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And, after the cast of West End drama Wicked wowed the crowd with a spectacular live performance, Wyatt-Hodge did the same.



Alongside Amy Jones (53), Wyatt-Hodge quickly got on top of the Sri Lanka attack and flayed them to all parts of the ground.

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She hit 14 boundaries in total, including one huge six over long-on, as they quickly compiled a huge score.



Jones, who hit five boundaries in her 38-ball knock, survived two catching opportunities that were put down by Sri Lanka.

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The first came when Kavisha Dilhari dropped a tough chance on the long-leg boundary when running around to try and prevent a six, while Sugandika Kumari fumbled a caught and bowled opportunity in the 12th over.



Wyatt-Hodge and Jones put on 135 for the first wicket but Jones was dismissed mid-way through the 14th over when Chamari Athapaththu took a neat catch off Malki Madara’s bowling.



England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt then joined Wyatt-Hodge in the middle, keen to score quickly with nine wickets in hand.

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She did as she set out to, with a blistering 22-ball 46 not out that featured six fours and a six. Sciver-Brunt dominated the strike late in the innings and Wyatt-Hodge had to wait until the penultimate ball of the innings to bring up her century, with a boundary down the leg side.



KEMP TURNS THE SCREW AS SRI LANKA FALTER



Sri Lanka beat England in a three-match series in 2023, but they struggled from the start of their run-chase at Edgbaston.

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Lauren Bell struck with the first ball of the third over, trapping Vishmi Gunaratne lbw with a superb delivery.



Much hinged on the form of captain Athapaththu but she made just four, as Wyatt-Hodge took an excellent catch over her shoulder off the bowling of Charlie Dean.



Harshitha Samarawickrama hit four boundaries in a well-made 29 but she was bowled by Freya Kemp to leave Sri Lanka on 58 for four, and from there, England were rampant.



Kemp took three wickets from four balls in the 13th over, clean bowling Kaushini Nuthyangana and Kumari first ball after Dulani was caught in the deep to leave Sri Lanka on 92 for eight.



Kemp finished with figures of four for 22, while Sri Lanka were eventually dismissed for 132 after a spirited 39 from Nilakshika de Silva.



