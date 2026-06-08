ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Radha Yadav, Bharti Fulmali Shine As India Beat West Indies By 26 Runs In Warm-Up Clash

Radha Yadav and Bharti Fulmali play pivotal roles as India Women secure a comfortable victory over West Indies Women in Cardiff | X - @BCCIWomen

India Women registered a convincing 26-run victory over West Indies Women in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Monday. The result provides a timely boost for Harmanpreet Kaur's side ahead of the tournament opener later this week.



After posting a competitive total, India produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict the West Indies chase and seal a comfortable win.

A winning start to our #T20WorldCup preparations 👏#TeamIndia with a strong all-round outing to register a 2⃣6⃣-run victory against West Indies in the warm-up match 👌



Follow live action ▶️ https://t.co/SVeCV2gcAn#WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/jyBHluY28Q — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 8, 2026

The warm-up fixture was part of both teams' preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with India continuing to fine-tune combinations before the main event.

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The victory extends India's positive momentum heading into the global tournament and highlights the team's balance across batting and bowling departments. With key players gaining valuable match time, the Indian camp will take confidence from the all-round display against a traditionally dangerous West Indies side.

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