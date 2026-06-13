ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Opt To Bat First Against South Africa In Crucial Clash | X

Australia Women won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa Women in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match. The toss took place under overcast skies, although the weather was not expected to affect play. A light breeze was blowing across the ground as the two captains came out for the coin toss.

Australia have named a strong playing XI led by captain Sophie Molineux. The team includes experienced stars such as Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland. Australia will look to make the most of the batting-friendly conditions and put up a competitive total on the board.

South Africa Women, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, will begin the match with the ball. Their line-up features several key players including Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka. The South African side will aim to make early breakthroughs and restrict Australia to a manageable score in this important T20 World Cup encounter.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney (WK), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (C), Kim Garth and Alana King.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (C), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine De Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Ayabonga Khaka.