ICC Test rankings: Ashwin breaks into top 5 all-rounders, Rohit reaches 14th position

Dubai: India opener Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin have made notable gains in the ICC Test Player Rankings after playing defining roles in a massive 317-run victory over England in the second Test that levelled the four-match series 1-1.

Rohit's first innings score of 161, which set the platform for a win that kept India in contention for the ICC World Test Championship final, has helped him gain nine places to reach 14th position, his best since November 2019. The Mumbai batsman's career-best position was attained in October 2019, when he was ranked 10th after notching a double century against South Africa in Ranchi.

Ashwin's second-innings century at his home ground in Chennai has lifted him 14 places to 81st in the list of batsmen, and while he remains seventh among bowlers after grabbing eight wickets in the match, he has gained 33 rating points to reach within three points of sixth-ranked Stuart Broad and to within 21 of second-ranked Neil Wagner.

In the all-rounders' rankings, Ashwin has reached fifth place while Ravindra Jadeja has gained a place to reach the second spot.