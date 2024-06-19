 ICC T20I Rankings: Marcus Stoinis Dethrones Mohammad Nabi To Become No.1 All-Rounder
ICC T20I Rankings: Marcus Stoinis Dethrones Mohammad Nabi To Become No.1 All-Rounder

ICC T20I Rankings: Marcus Stoinis Dethrones Mohammad Nabi To Become No.1 All-Rounder

Marcus Stoinis snared six wickets and also made a valuable contribution with the bat to help Australia cruise to the Super Eights in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Marcus Stoinis | Credits: Twitter

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis Wednesday toppled Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi as the number one all-rounder in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

While Stoinis climbs a spot to become the premier all-rounder, Nabi dropped three places with Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan also rising to the second and third spot respectively.

West Indies’ bowlers have shone the brightest so far in the tournament and the rankings reflect that.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has moved six places to be second in the bowlers’ list led by England spinner Adil Rashid.

Alzarri Joseph has also moved up six spaces to 11th, while teammate Gudakesh Motie has surged 16 spots up the rankings into 13th.

ICC Test Bowling Rankings: R Ashwin Dethrones Jasprit Bumrah To Reclaim No. 1 Spot After Heroics vs...
India’s Suryakumar Yadav retained his spot as the top-ranked batter in the shortest format with Phil Salt, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are static on second third and fourth respectively.

Australian opener Travis Head is up five places to fifth, while West Indies wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran has jumped eight places to 11th.

West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford leapfrogged 43 places to 42nd.

