 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Hold Intense Practice Session At Eden Gardens Ahead Of Thrilling Semifinal vs South Africa
New Zealand were seen training at Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against South Africa on March 4 at 7 pm IST. The Black Caps held an intense practice session at the iconic venue, aiming to fine-tune their preparations for the high-pressure knockout clash in front of passionate crowds.

Updated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal stage is building to a thrilling crescendo as the New Zealand national cricket team were spotted going through a focused practice session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, preparing for their high-stakes semifinal against South Africa national cricket team on 4 March at 7 pm IST. The picturesque and historic venue, known for its passionate crowds and intimidating atmosphere, will host this crucial knockout encounter, giving the Black Caps a chance to fine-tune their skills ahead of the big clash.

New Zealand’s preparations come amid healthy confidence, with players and coaching staff remaining upbeat about their strategy in Indian conditions. The session saw batters, bowlers and fielders sharpening their routines as they seek to upset the unbeaten South African side and book a place in the final.

The Eden Gardens pitch has often favoured explosive batting and tactical bowling, and New Zealand’s practice reflected a balanced focus on both departments. With the semifinal kicking off in the evening under lights, the Kiwis hope that their meticulous preparation and experience in subcontinental conditions will help them seize key moments and challenge the Proteas in what promises to be a compelling semifinal battle.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, , Cole McConchie Reserves: Ben Sears

