ICC T20 WC26: No India Super 8 Match At Wankhede; Mumbai Fans Could Also Miss Semi-Final Action If Pakistan Qualifies

'Came All The Way From England': Fans Arrive At Mumbai's Wankhede For IND vs USA, T20 World Cup Match

Wankhede Stadium could miss out on hosting a T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final even if India qualifies for the final four of the competition. The initial schedule had Mumbai hosting the second semi-final on March 5. Wankhede is still set to host the game, but could miss out on the event that Pakistan qualifies for the final four.

In a recent communication to the Super 8 teams, the ICC reiterated that in the event of neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka qualifying, semi-final 1 will be played in Kolkata and semi-final 2 in Mumbai. India, if they reach the semi-finals, will play in Mumbai regardless of who they are drawn against, unless they play Pakistan, in which case they will travel to Colombo.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are both in Group 2 of the Super Eights, so there is no chance of a Sri Lanka-Pakistan semi-final. Should Pakistan reach the final, the game will be shifted from Ahmedabad to Colombo. In the event that Sri Lanka makes the final, the match will still be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Should the game be moved it will be a huge dissapointment for Mumbai fans. The iconic venue only hosted a solitary game in the Super 8 stage, with West Indies posting a tournament high 254. India did not play at the venue after their opening day win over USA.

India's race for the semi-final only got trickier after West Indies' clinched a dominating 107-run victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday. The result reshaped the standings: West Indies climbed to the top, South Africa slotted into second, and India slipped to third, with their net run rate taking a severe blow in the process. Beyond the loss of two points, the damage to their Net Run Rate, now a troubling -3.800, could prove decisive.