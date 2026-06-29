ICC Reveals Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 Qualification Pathway: Here's How Men's And Women's Cricket Teams Can Qualify

ICC Reveals LA28 Olympics Qualification Pathway: Here's How Men's And Women's Cricket Teams Can Qualify | X

Mumbai, June 29: Cricket is officially set to return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced how teams will qualify. A total of six teams each in the men's and women's T20 competitions will compete at the Olympics with five places decided through ICC rankings and existing tournaments, while the final spot will be awarded through a new ICC Olympics Qualifier in 2027.

How Men's Teams Will Qualify For LA28 Olympics

For the men's competition, four automatic places will go to the highest-ranked eligible teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania in the ICC Men's T20I rankings on December 31, 2026, provided they are ranked inside the top 15.

The USA, as hosts, can also qualify automatically if they are in the top 15 by the same date. If the USA fail to meet that requirement, the place will go to the next highest-ranked eligible team from any continent.

Women's Qualification

For the women's competition, the qualification process has already started through the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Australia, Great Britain (via England), India and South Africa have secured Olympic qualification as the highest-placed teams from Oceania, Europe, Asia and Africa respectively.

The USA can also qualify automatically if they are inside the top 15 of the ICC Women's T20I rankings on December 31, 2026. If not, the fifth automatic spot will go to the highest-ranked non-qualified team in the ICC Women's T20I rankings as of March 1, 2027.

ICC Olympics Qualifier 2027 To Decide Final Spot

The sixth and final place in both the men's and women's tournaments will be decided through the first-ever ICC Olympics Qualifier, scheduled for 2027.

The tournament will feature eight teams in each category. Seven teams will qualify based on the next highest ICC T20I rankings after excluding the nations that have already secured Olympic qualification.

Special Rule For West Indies

A special rule also applies to the West Indies. Since the West Indies compete as a combined team in ICC events but are not recognised as a single National Olympic Committee, they cannot participate in the Olympics as one team.

If the West Indies are among the top eight highest-ranked teams not yet qualified by December 31, 2026, the ICC will hold a Caribbean Qualifier to determine which Caribbean nation will represent the region at the ICC Olympics Qualifier.

Cricket In Olympics

The men's and women's Olympic cricket tournaments at LA28 will feature six teams each. Each team will play each other once before playing two further matches against teams in the opposite group who did not finish in the same position.

The final top two will contest for gold and silver medals, with the third and fourth nations competing for bronze. Nations to qualify for the Games will be able to pick from a squad of 15 players.