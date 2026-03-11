ICC Responds To Criticism As Middle East Tensions Delay South Africa & West Indies Players' Return Post ICC T20 World Cup

Proteas/X

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has concluded for several teams, but many players, coaches, support staff, and their families have faced unexpected delays in returning home due to a major aviation crisis affecting international travel routes. According to an official statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC), widespread disruption across the Gulf region has significantly complicated travel arrangements for participating teams.

Air Travel Crisis Causes Delays

The ICC acknowledged that many individuals involved in the tournament are eager to return home after their campaigns ended. However, the council said the delays stem from factors beyond its control. The ongoing crisis across the Gulf region has resulted in airspace closures, missile warnings, rerouting constraints, and the sudden cancellation or rescheduling of both commercial and charter flights.

These disruptions have made organizing safe travel routes far more complex than under normal circumstances. The ICC stated that securing safe transportation requires coordination across multiple jurisdictions and aviation authorities.

Ongoing Coordination for Safe Travel

To resolve the issue, the ICC said it has been working continuously with airlines, charter operators, airport authorities, ground handlers, and government stakeholders to arrange safe departures for affected teams.

Current arrangements indicate that the contingent from South Africa is expected to begin departing tonight, with all members scheduled to leave within the next 36 hours.

For the team from West Indies, nine members have already begun traveling to the Caribbean, while the remaining 16 individuals are scheduled to depart from India within the next 24 hours.

ICC Rejects Speculation

The ICC also addressed speculation circulating across various media platforms. The organization rejected claims suggesting that travel decisions were influenced by factors other than safety and logistical feasibility. According to the ICC, such claims have come from individuals who are not fully informed about the operational situation.

The governing body emphasized that travel arrangements differ depending on routing options, safety conditions, and available flights. It clarified that the current arrangements for South Africa and West Indies are unrelated to earlier travel decisions involving England or other teams.

Safety Remains the Top Priority

Throughout the disruption, the ICC reiterated that its primary concern is the safety and welfare of everyone involved, particularly as many players are traveling with spouses and young children. The organization stated it would not authorize departures until it is fully satisfied that the travel arrangements are secure.

The ICC thanked players, team management, cricket boards, and partners for their patience during what it described as an “exceptionally difficult situation.” Officials added that teams remain in constant communication with managers and will continue providing updates as the situation evolves.